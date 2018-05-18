Zara Opens London Flagship

Zara (Arteixo, Spain) has opened a new flagship store in London that features a variety of technological conveniences as a way to draw more foot traffic.

“Customers don’t differentiate between ordering online or in a store,” Zara’s spokesman Jesus Echevarria Hernandez said. “You need to facilitate that as best as you can.”

Consequently, the new 48,000-square-foot store has appealed to customers with features such as a floor-to-ceiling mirror that displays a hologram-style image of how an outfit would look on a shopper’s reflection.

Robots can retrieve orders placed online for shoppers, and self-service checkouts are available on both floors. The company has also fitted every product with a radio-frequency identification tag so that it can quickly check and update a store’s inventory; the process used to take about three days and now can be completed in two hours, according to Bloomberg.