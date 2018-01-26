Zara Opens London Pop-Up

Zara (Arteixo, Spain) opens a pop-up shop concept store in London today.

The 2152-square-foot store focuses on click-and-collect services, accommodating online purchases, returns and exchanges. It is also the first Zara store to offer a dedicated online section.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zara’s parent company, Inditex (Arteixo, Spain), Pablo Isla said, that the pop-up marks “another milestone in our strategy of integrating stores with the online world, which defines our identity as a business.”

The store also features various technology-enhanced elements to improve the customer service and runs on a smart system, which aims to reduce emissions and save energy, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

The pop-up will run through May while its nearby flagship store undergoes renovations and reopens.