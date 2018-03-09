Zara to Use Robots for Faster Fulfillment

Zara (Arteixo, Spain) announced that it will be expanding faster click-and-collect services throughout more of its stores. The retailer intends to streamline services by using robots to pull merchandise from warehouse areas for customers picking up orders in store.

According to Retail TouchPoints, this has been a problematic area for the retailer and has caused bottlenecks due to the high demand: One third of the company’s global online sales are picked up in stores.

To utilize the service, shoppers will scan or enter a code at in-store collection points, which will trigger the robot to collect their package and deliver it to a drop box. Details were not available as to when these services will begin being rolled out to stores.