Zippin Checkout-Free Store Opens in San Francisco

A new cashierless store, created by AmazonGo competitor Zippin, recently opened in San Francisco, according to SFEater.com. The location stocks typical c-store fare along with fresh salads and sandwiches from Pret A Manger.

Like the Amazon concept, this frictionless store uses sensors to track purchases, allowing shoppers to simply walk out with their wares. This location has been in beta testing mode for the past year. Zippin sells its technology to other retailers looking to compete with AmazonGo.

“We don’t want to be a retailer opening a lot of stores, but our goal is to power other retailers,” explains vice president Alice Chan. “Amazon is developing for Amazon. We’re here to help every other retailer."