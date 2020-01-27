2020 Brings 1200-plus Closures

According to Pymnts.com and Coresight Research (New York), several retailers – including Express, Pier 1, JCPenney and others – have reported 1218 closings in 2020 so far. In 2019, roughly 9200 physical stores closed.

Though it is common to see a wave of store closures following the holiday season, the closures that have been announced so far this year may be indicative of a deeper problem, Pymnts.com reports.

So far, several retailers have announced additional closings. These include, but aren’t limited to, Schurman Retail Group closing 246 stores (American Greetings and Papyrus); Macy’s closing 29 stores; Bed Bath & Beyond closing 60 stores, and Pier 1 Imports shuttering roughly 450 locations, among others. For the fourth consecutive year, the industry will shutter 100 million square feet of space.