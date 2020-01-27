 

2020 Brings 1200-plus Closures

One month into 2020 and more than 1200 closings have been announced.
Posted January 27, 2020

According to Pymnts.com and Coresight Research (New York), several retailers – including Express, Pier 1, JCPenney and others – have reported 1218 closings in 2020 so far. In 2019, roughly 9200 physical stores closed.

Though it is common to see a wave of store closures following the holiday season, the closures that have been announced so far this year may be indicative of a deeper problem, Pymnts.com reports.

So far, several retailers have announced additional closings. These include, but aren’t limited to, Schurman Retail Group closing 246 stores (American Greetings and Papyrus); Macy’s closing 29 stores; Bed Bath & Beyond closing 60 stores, and Pier 1 Imports shuttering roughly 450 locations, among others. For the fourth consecutive year, the industry will shutter 100 million square feet of space.

 

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.