2021 Designer Dozen Deadline Approaching

Is there a rising star in your company? Cultivating young talent is imperative for the future success of every industry, but most organizations are challenged to identify and recruit up-and-comers at that critical stage in their careers.

Help us ensure the future of our industry by recognizing emerging talent within your organization.

VMSD magazine is now accepting submissions to the 2021 Designer Dozen award. The deadline is February 12, 2021.

This annual award features up-and-coming designers and retailers, age 35 and under, who are making a difference in their firms with their get-it-done attitudes.

You can nominate yourself or a peer (or learn more) by visiting www.vmsd.com/designer-dozen or click here to submit.

Questions? Please contact VMSD Editor-in-Chief/Associate Publisher Jennifer Acevedo at jennifer.acevedo@smartworkmedia.com.