7-11 Owner Acquires Speedway Gas Stations

Seven & i Holdings, which owns the 7-11 chain of convenience stores, will purchase Speedway gas stations from Marathon for $21 billion, reports CNN Business. Seven & i (Tokyo) also owns the Japanese supermarket chain Ito-Yokado and the Sogo and Seibu department stores.

The largest c-store chain in Japan, Seven & i operates 21,000 stores there as well as nearly 9800 stores in the U.S. and Canada. The Speedway acquisition adds 4000 stores to that total. The acquisition "will allow us to continue to grow and diversify our presence in the US, particularly in the Midwest and East Coast," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto in a statement.