7-Eleven to Hire 20,000 Workers

Convenience store retailer 7-Eleven (Dallas) will hire 20,000 new store employees to meet increased demand at its 9000 stores, reports Michigan Live.

“Hiring 20,000 more store employees allows us to continue to fulfill our mission to give customers what they want, when and where they want it, whether in stores or at home,” said President and CEO Joe DePinto.

Employees are needed to help fulfill mobile orders via the retailer’s delivery app, which offers home delivery of grocery staples, ready-to-meals and over-the-counter medications.