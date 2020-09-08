7-Eleven Partners with Instacart

Online grocery Instacart (San Francisco) and convenience chain 7-Eleven (Dallas) will collaborate to bring same-day delivery to customers, according to a press release. The pair now offer delivery of thousands of products, from convenience items to grocery and alcohol in pilot markets.

"We know that sometimes people need a full fridge and pantry restock, and other times they simply need a couple of items quickly. Whether it's a late-night snack or batteries for the TV remote, by partnering with 7-Eleven we're able to help even more consumers get exactly what they need, when they want it, from the retailer they love,” says Instacart Preisdent Nilam Ganenthiran.

The launch is live in more than 750 stores in Miami, Dallas, Baltimore and Washington D.C. and will expand nationwide to more than 7000 7-Eleven stores in the U.S.