Abercrombie Flagship to Remain on Fifth Ave.

Abercrombie (New Albany, Ohio) has opted to extend its residence on Fifth Ave. until mid-2021 due to “a short-term lease opportunity that was mutually opportunistic for the landlord and for ourselves,” CEO Fran Horowitz told Bloomberg.

Fifth Avenue has recently seen rising vacancy rates presumably due to the trend towards e-commerce, but CFO Scott Lipesky told Bloomberg that brick-and-mortar locations are still beneficial to online services by offering things like online order pickup.