Abercrombie Partners with ThredUp

Abercrombie & Fitch (New Albany, Ohio) has announced a partnership with ThredUp’s (San Francisco) Resale-as-a-Service, reports WWD. Now shoppers can send their used accessories and clothing to the digitally native consignment shop and will receive Hollister and Abercrombie gift cards in return. Clothing and apparel from any brand will be accepted.

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) and The Gap Inc. (San Francisco) take part in the program as well, but require shoppers to send clothing from their own brands in order to receive shopping credits from ThredUp in return, says WWD.

The company’s CEO Fran Horowitz said the effort is in part to help keep clothing out of landfills. “Sustainability is integral to our success and it’s as important as ever to our customers ...This collaboration not only helps reduce textile waste, but it also offers our customers a convenient way to do good, something we know they are eager to do,” Horowitz said in a statement.

All of this is occurring during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is affecting Abercrombie & Fitch’s European and North American stores. More than 850 stores have been temporarily closed due to the pandemic, and most of its store associates have been furloughed.