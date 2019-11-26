A.C. Moore Shuttering Stores

A.C. Moore (Berlin), owned by Nicole Crafts (Moorestown, N.J.), announced Monday that it is planning to leave the retail business and intends to close “most locations,” according to Retail Dive.

Reportedly its competitor, Michaels (Irving, Texas), will assume leases for up to 40 locations, as well as an east coast distribution facility and intellectual property, Retail Dive reports.

The company is privately held.