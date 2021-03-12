Activist Investors Revise Directors Slate

An activist investor group pushing for change at Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) announced it had filed a revised proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission after talks with Kohl’s representatives broke down, reports Retail Dive.

The investors, which hold a 9.5 percent stake in the company, said their nominees would run in opposition to five of the company’s directors that it viewed as least qualified to continue serving on the board down from their original slate of nine new members, nominated in January, that would have effectively taken control.

The group is also recommending "changes in merchandising, inventory management, customer engagement and expense rationalization, as well as the potential to unlock $7 to $8 billion of real estate value trapped on the company's balance sheet through sale leaseback transactions."

Kohl’s responded to the activist’s requests, saying in press release that their "proposals threaten to disrupt Kohl's business momentum," that their focus is "on short-termism and financial engineering at the expense of sustainable operating and financial success" and that some of their suggestions are already "well underway."

