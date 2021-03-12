Adidas Announces 5-Year Recovery Plan

Adidas (Herzogenaurach, Germany) unveiled a five-year plan to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Fortune.

In its “Own the Game” growth strategy, the company is aiming to increase sales by an average of 8 percent to 10 percent a year, between 2021 and 2025. It expects to pay out $9.5 billion to $10.7 billion to shareholders through dividends over that period, complemented with share buybacks.

The company will also invest more than $1 billion through 2025 to drive a digital transformation in hopes of doublings its e-commerce business.