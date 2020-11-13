Adidas Appoints New Senior VP of Global Marketing

Adidas (Herzogenaurach, Germany) has appointed a new Senior VP of Global Marketing, WWD reports. Vicky Free will start at the beginning of the new year in her role and will be based at the company’s German headquarters.

At this time, it is unclear who’s responsibilities she will be taking on – in recent months, several executives have left the company.

Previously, Free was Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer for Novant Health. She also crafted campaigns and led omnichannel marketing teams for brands like McDonald’s, Disney, Time Warner, BET and Viacom, WWD reports.