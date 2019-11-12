Adidas Closing ‘Speedfactory’ in Germany, US

Adidas (Herzogenaurach, Germany) is closing its “Speedfactory” robot-driven factories in the U.S. and Germany, according to Business Insider. The locations originally debuted in 2016 and 2017 in order to meet the desire for new shoe styles and faster delivery.

The company has not provided a specific reason as to why the factories are closing, but the two locations, situated in Bavaria and Atlanta, will both close by April 2020 at the latest, Business Insider reports. The company claims the technologies they’ve developed will still be used at two of its suppliers located in Asia.