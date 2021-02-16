Adidas to Divest Reebok

Adidas (Herzogenaurach, Germany) has begun the official process to divest Reebok, according to a company press release. At this time, Adidas has not made clear whether it intends to sell the Reebok brand but said it will be reporting Reebok as “discontinued operations from the first quarter 2021 onwards.”

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said, “The long-term growth opportunities in our industry are highly attractive, particularly for iconic sports brands … After careful consideration, we have come to the conclusion that Reebok and adidas will be able to significantly better realize their growth potential independently of each other. We will work diligently in the coming months to ensure a successful future for the Reebok brand and the team behind it.”

Adidas acquired the Reebok brand in 2006.