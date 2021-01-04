Agents to Manage Sale of Topshop Flagship

Arcadia Group (London) has appointed agents to oversee the sale of its former Oxford Street flagship Topshop store, reports Retail Gazette. Eastdill and Savills will manage the transaction, which includes the sale or leasing out of the London store.

The Topshop brand is expected to sell at auction as early as this month for an estimated U.S. $272 million. Interested bidders include The Frasers Group, Authentic Brands and Boohoo Group.

