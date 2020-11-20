Ahold Delhaize to Buy FreshDirect

Ahold Delhaize (The Netherlands), one of the largest U.S. grocery operators, is buying FreshDirect (New York), CNN Business reports. Ahold Delhaize is already the owner of the Stop & Shop, Food Lion and Giant brands. Through the deal, FreshDirect will remain headquartered in New York, where it’s been since 2002, and help Ahold Delhaize expand into the New York City market.

The move comes after an increase in online grocery sales due to the pandemic – Ahold has reportedly seen its online sales increase by 114.7 percent.