Albertsons Names Chief Human Resources Officer

Grocery retailer Albertsons (Boise, Idaho) has named Mike Theilmann as EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, according to a press release. Albertsons Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Public Affairs, Government Relations and Labor Relations Andy Scoggin will leave the company at the end of the year.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Albertsons Companies’ leadership team at such a pivotal moment in retail,” said Theilmann. “At no other time has the retail game been changing faster than it is today. Our omnichannel, technology-driven world isn’t just transforming how we shop; it’s influencing how companies attract, retain and develop talent in order to grow and sustain results, too.”

Theilmann has more than 30 years of experience and is a veteran of brands including Diageo, PepsiCo, Yum and JC Penney.