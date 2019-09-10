Albertsons Names EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer

Geoff White has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of grocery retailer Albertsons (Boise, Idaho), according to a press release. White was promoted from his role as President of Own Brands.

“Geoff is a customer-centric leader who brings a unique combination of creativity and analytics to achieve growth,” said Vivek Sankaran, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to working with him to transform our merchandising capabilities.”

White began his career at Albertsons as a clerk at Safeway in 1981. Under his guidance, Albertsons’ private label brands achieved market penetration growth from 23 percent in fiscal year 2017 to 25.3 percent in the company's most recently reported quarter.