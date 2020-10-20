Albertsons Tests Click and Collect Service

Albertsons (Boise, Idaho) is piloting a contactless pickup option at select Jewel-Osco and Safeway grocery stores, according to Supermarket News.

“Contactless PickUp through our state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled lockers makes it even easier to shop with us,” Chris Rupp, Executive VP and Chief Customer and Digital Officer, said in a statement. “Whether customers choose to shop in our familiar neighborhood stores or through our websites and apps, we are ready to provide them with extraordinary service where and how they want to get their groceries. Our strategy to leverage technology and innovation to continue to grow our digital business is focused on creating products customers love that truly make their lives easier.”

PickUp, the new self-service option, will allow customers to order online or via mobile app and then collect their groceries from temperature-controlled lockers. Temperatures can be set depending on the type of goods inside, and customers are given a time window to pick up the order.

