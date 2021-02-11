Aldi to Open 100 U.S. Stores this Year

Discount grocery retailer Aldi (Essen, Germany) will open 100 new U.S. stores this year, according to CNN Business. Aldo currently operates more than 2000 stores in 37 states.

New stores will be located in Arizona, California, Florida and throughout the Northeast. Aldi predicts it will have 2500 stores across the U.S. by the end of 2022.

The grocer also will expand its curbside pickup to 500 more stores this year. Currently, about 700 stores offer the service, which has become exceedingly more popular during the pandemic.