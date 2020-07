Aldi (Essen, Germany) has announced plans to open 70 new stores in the U.S. this year, CNBC reports.

The brand is working on a $5.3 billion, five-year plan to open new stores and remodel existing locations.

Aldi intends to become the third-largest grocer in the U.S., CNBC reports, with a goal of 2500 stores by the end of 2022.