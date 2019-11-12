Alibaba Breaks Previous Record for Shopping Event

Alibaba (Hangzhou, China) broke its own record with its 2019 Singles Day international shopping event, which generated roughly 278.4 billion yuan or $38.4 billion USD, according to Retail Dive. The top five countries involved in selling goods through the site were the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany and Australia.

Two-hundred thousand brands reportedly participated, with almost 300 brands earning more than $14.3 million USD.