Allbirds Adds Glossier, e.l.f. Execs to Board

Emily Weiss, Founder and CEO of Glossier (New York), and Mandy Fields, Chief Financial Officer of e.l.f Beauty (Oakland, Calif.), will join Allbirds’ (San Francisco) board of directors, reports The Business of Fashion.

Allbirds Co-founder and Co-CEO Tim Brown said there are no plans to add cosmetics to Allbirds product offerings any time soon. The addition of Weiss and Fields is to continue to enhance the company’s brand loyalty and consumer relationships.

Brown said to WWD: “We’re always on the lookout for talent. You cross your fingers and hope they say ‘yes.’ In the case of both executives, this marks their first time on a board outside their own companies.”