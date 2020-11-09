Allbirds Raises Prices to Combat Climate Change

Allbirds (San Francisco) is planning to raise prices across its collections by $1 during Black Friday on Nov. 27 in order to raise money for Fridays for Future, the youth-led climate movement headed by activist Greta Thunberg, the company revealed in a press release. The additional dollar, along with another $1 matched by Allbirds, will go to the group.

In the press release, the brand said, “As a certified B Corp, we believe that business can be a force for good, and balancing purpose with profit is the future of commerce. To successfully tackle climate change, we need to collectively reduce our carbon impact and protect the earth’s resources.”