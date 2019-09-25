Amazon Adds Tools for Visually Impaired Customers

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) has collaborated with the Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired (Santa Cruz, Calif.) as well as current blind and visually impaired Amazon employees, to test a new feature called “Show and Tell,” according to Grocery Dive. Amazon’s Alexa will now be able to identify pantry items for those who have “Echo Show” cameras.

Essentially, the new offering will combine a smart speaker with computer vision, which will help identify items for users.