Amazon Appoints First Black Exec to Senior Team

Alicia Boler Davis, VP of global customer fulfillment at Amazon, will be that company’s fourth female and first Black employee to join the company’s senior team, dubbed the “S-team”, reports Fast Company. Davis joins John Felton, VP of global delivery services, and Dave Treadwell, VP of Amazon’s eCommerce Foundation.

In other news, Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon’s global consumer business, will step down from his position by first quarter 2021. Wilkes will be replaced by Dave Clark, currently operations chief.