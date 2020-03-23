Amazon Bids for Fairway Market Stores

The e-commerce giant has reportedly made bids on four Fairway Market (New York) stores, including two in New York and two in New Jersey, says Supermarket News.

Amazon (Seattle) has declined to comment on this “speculation.”

In recent times, Amazon has begun experimenting with new grocery store concepts, including its Amazon Go Grocery store in Seattle, which uses the cashierless “Just Walk Out” technology.

Two other bidders, Bogopa Enterprises (New York) and Village Supermarket (Springfield Township, N.J.), have emerged for Fairway stores, reports Supermarket News.