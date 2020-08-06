Amazon Expands Into Sweden

Online retailer Amazon Inc. (Seattle) will soon be operating in Sweden via Amazon.se, according to Bloomberg Canada. The e-commerce giant reportedly hopes to capitalize on the trend of shoppers avoiding physical stores in the midst of the pandemic.

“By focusing on the things we think customers will attach the greatest importance to -- low prices, large supply and fast deliveries -- in the long run we will be able to win the trust of Swedish customers,” Alex Ootes, Vice President Pan-EU Category Management and EU Expansion at Amazon, said.

Last week, Amazon shared news of record profits and projects revenues up to $93 billion in the third quarter.