Amazon Fresh Concept Store to Open In L.A.

Amazon (Seattle) will open the first of its Amazon Fresh concept stores in Los Angeles, reports Reuters. The store, in the Woodland Hills area of the city, will initially be open by invitation only, but will open to the general public in the coming weeks.

At 35,000 square feet, the Woodland Hills store will focus on national brands and offer a lower price point than is reportedly currently available to area residents. It will also be the first to feature the Amazon Dash Cart, a smart shopping cart that features technology to detect, tally and charge the shopper’s credit card for up to two grocery bags of product.

Another six Amazon Fresh stores are planned for southern California and Chicago.