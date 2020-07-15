Amazon Introduces Smart Shopping Cart

Amazon introduced a smart shopping cart that uses cameras, sensors and a scale to detect what items shoppers place in their cart, according to The New York Times. The Amazon Dash Cart keeps a running tally of items and then charges the shopper’s Amazon account once they leave the store, without the need to visit a cashier first.

Amazon operates about 25 cashierless AmazonGo stores with similar technology that’s built into the store interior. The smart cart will be implemented at a new grocery store in Los Angeles that Amazon plans to open later this year. The cart will be an option for shoppers, and that store will have cashiers.