Amazon Launches Luxury Stores App

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) is launching an invitation-only app dubbed Luxury Stores, according to a company press release, and will feature emerging and established luxury brands. The first to be on the platform is Oscar de la Renta (New York), which will be showcasing its pre-fall and fall/winter 2020 collections.

A feature will be “View in 360,” which will allow customers to toggle images of apparel and explore styles in 360-degree detail.

Christine Beauchamp, President of Amazon fashion, said, “We are always listening to and learning from our customers, and we are inspired by feedback from Prime members who want the ability to shop their favorite luxury brands in Amazon’s store. We are excited to offer luxury brands the services and technology to build an inspiring, elevated customer experience. It’s still Day One, and we look forward to growing Luxury Stores, innovating on behalf of our customers, and opening a new door for designers all over the world to access existing and new luxury customers.”

Currently, the app is only available to invited U.S. Prime members, but the company says over time it will extend invites to more shoppers. Prime members can also request an invitation on the company’s website.