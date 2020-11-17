Amazon Launches Pharmacy Services

E-commerce giant Amazon (Seattle) has entered the prescription drug market with Amazon Pharmacy, a new store that allows consumers to conveniently purchase their prescription medications, according to a press release.

“We designed Amazon Pharmacy to put customers first – bringing Amazon’s customer obsession to an industry that can be inconvenient and confusing,” said TJ Parker, VP, Amazon Pharmacy. “We work hard behind the scenes to handle complications seamlessly so anyone who needs a prescription can understand their options, place their order for the lowest available price, and have their medication delivered quickly.”

Using the existing Amazon app, customers can add their insurance information, manage prescriptions and select payment options. Amazon Prime members will receive unlimited, free two-day delivery on their orders.