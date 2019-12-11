Amazon Leases NYC Office Space

Amazon (Seattle) has signed a lease on office space in Manhattan to house approximately 1500 employee less than one year after deciding against Queens as its HQ2 location, reports Crain’s New York Business.

The retailer reportedly received no tax incentives for the 330,000-square-foot space near Hudson Yards on the west side of the city. The office is expected to open in 2021 and will house employees of its consumer and advertising teams. About 3500 Amazon employees already work in the New York metro area, and subsidiary Audible is based in Newark, N.J.