Amazon May Launch Luxury Platform

Industry sources revealed to WWD that Amazon (Seattle) may roll out a digital luxury retail proposition in 2020.

The online retail giant has allegedly invited up to 12 brands to join the platform, which will be introduced to the public one by one.

The brands involved will have full control over the aesthetic of their virtual stores, along with the freedom to delegate sales, according to WWD.

Sources have also told WWD that a $100 million marketing campaign will soon be underway.

An Amazon spokeswoman spoke to WWD on the matter and said, “While I can’t comment on rumor or speculation, what I can tell you is that we sell an incredible breadth of product — from small, burgeoning designers to well-known brands — and are constantly expanding our selection for our tens of millions of Amazon Fashion customers.”