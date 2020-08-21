Amazon Names Chief of Retail

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) has named Dave Clark its Chief of retail business, Fortune reports. Clark is replacing Jeff Wilke, who plans to retire during the first quarter of 2021.

Clark will oversee the Worldwide Consumer unit, as well as the retail website. An Amazon veteran, Clark was named Logistics Chief for the company in 2013.

Reportedly in an email to employees, Jeff Bezos gave thanks to Wilke and dubbed him a tutor to himself and everyone at the company. “Jeff has also set us up to succeed in his absence … I can’t think of someone more suited to step into Jeff’s role than Dave Clark,” Bezos said.