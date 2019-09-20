Amazon to Offer Cash Checkout

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) is releasing a new checkout option dubbed Amazon PayCode that will allow customers to pay for purchases at one of 15,000 different Western Union (Denver) locations across the U.S., reports TechCrunch. Prior to PayCode coming to the U.S. market, it was available in 19 countries.

A separate service offered by Amazon, called Amazon Cash, is now being offered at more than 100,000 locations across the U.S., which allows customers to load cash into their own Amazon accounts. Customers can then choose to pay with the PayCode upon checking out online.

According to Amazon, 80% of Americans live within five miles of a participating Western Union.