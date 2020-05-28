Amazon to Offer Temp Workers Permanent Jobs

Amazon says it’s willing to keep 125,000 of the workers it hired during the pandemic, according NPR. The retailer hired 175,000 workers to help with the increase in online orders experienced during the pandemic, and will offer most of those workers permanent, full-time employment beginning in June.

"Like other companies, we hired these individuals for seasonal roles to meet a surge in demand and, for many, there was the hope of returning back to their previous companies once states began to re-open," Amazon said in a blog post.