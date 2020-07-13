 

Amazon to Open First St. Louis Store

The 4-Star Store will be located at the St. Louis Galleria
Posted July 13, 2020

Amazon (Seattle) is said to be planning its first brick-and-mortar retail store at the Galleria mall in St. Louis, according to local television station KSDK.com. Though the retailer declined to say when the Amazon 4-Star store will open, it did confirm that it is hiring for the location.

Amazon 4-Star stores offer a curated selection of products from its web site that are rated four stars or higher in addition to top selling, new and trending products.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.