Amazon to Open First St. Louis Store

Amazon (Seattle) is said to be planning its first brick-and-mortar retail store at the Galleria mall in St. Louis, according to local television station KSDK.com. Though the retailer declined to say when the Amazon 4-Star store will open, it did confirm that it is hiring for the location.

Amazon 4-Star stores offer a curated selection of products from its web site that are rated four stars or higher in addition to top selling, new and trending products.