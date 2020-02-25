Amazon Opens First Grocery Store

Amazon’s (Seattle) Go Grocery opened in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle Feb. 25, Retail Dive reports.

The store combines futuristic aspects like checkout-free shopping with all the traditional goods a grocery store typically offers, including fresh produce, frozen items, household goods and self-serve Starbucks coffee.

Cameron Janes, VP of Amazon’s physical stores told Retail Dive, “Here, we're located closer to the customers’ home. Our selection is really about groceries and what’s for dinner tonight.”