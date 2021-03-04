Amazon Opens London Store

Amazon (Seattle) has opened an Amazon Fresh store in London, CNBC reports. This is the company’s first physical store outside of the United States.

Much like Amazon Go stores, and reortedly using the same technology, customers can walk in, select what they want to purchase and walk out without interacting with a cashier.

Amazon Go first opened in 2018 and features a myriad of shelf cameras, sensor technology and scales to track items when customers remove them from shelves for purchase.