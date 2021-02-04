Amazon Opens Second 4-star NY Store

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) is opening its second 4-star store in New York, Times Union reports. Set at 4500 square feet, the store will feature more than 2500 different products, from kitchen tools and home goods to electronics and toys.

The company’s 4-star stores feature items that must have received a 4-star (or higher) rating out of five possible on Amazon’s website in order to be featured. Customer reviews are also showcased throughout the store and the products change regularly. The store will be able to accept returns from customers that bought items from Amazon’s website; customers can also have items delivered to the store for pick-up. Visitors will use their Amazon account to pay for purchases.

According to Times Union, Drew Sherriff, Director of Physical Stores for Amazon, said, “People love the opportunity to feel and touch [products] … One of the benefits of having a physical store is that we bring these things to life for customers.”