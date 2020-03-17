Amazon Plans to Hire 100,000 Workers

With people across the world isolating during the COVID-19 outbreak, Amazon (Seattle) has announced plans to hired 100,000 warehouse and delivery service workers "to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon's service during this stressful time," the company stated in a blog post.

The company also announced a $2 increase in hourly pay through April in the U.S.

Amazon is also providing up to two weeks of paid leave to workers affected by Coronavirus, reports NPR.