Amazon Postpones Prime Day

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) has officially confirmed its Prime Day will be postponed. It will be delayed until later this year, though the company's India Prime event will still occur August 6-7, Yahoo Finance reports.

The Verge reports an Amazon spokesperson revealed, “This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners.”

In June, the company suspended its Amazon Shipping services in order to give priority to its Prime customers.