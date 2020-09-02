Amazon Prime Air Testing Drones

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) was granted an exemption for its Amazon Prime Air service by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), allowing the company to begin testing drone delivery within a specified test range, Retail Dive reports.

Amazon estimates the initial test will include 10 houses and drones will carry 5-pound payloads. The company did not say where the homes are located in the U.S. Prime Air has centers in the U.S., U.K., France, Israel and Austria.

The exemption covers the MK27 drone which Amazon manufactured and unveiled in 2019. In part, the exemption reads, “Amazon envisions that the MK27 would be capable of delivering up to 85 percent of the products Amazon sells to a variety of customer locations and designated drop-off points.”