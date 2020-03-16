Amazon to Purchase Lord & Taylor Flagship Building

The Lord & Taylor (New York) flagship, which spans 660,000 square feet and 11 stories, will be purchased by Amazon (Seattle) with plans to serve as its New York headquarters, reports the New York Post.

The space had previously been leased to WeWork (New York). After the derailment of WeWork’s bid, Amazon is taking on $750 million worth of construction loans left by WeWork, according to the Post.

This will add up to a price of over $2000 per square foot.