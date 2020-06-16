Amazon Repurposes Former Macy’s Store

Amazon (Seattle) has leased the former Macy’s department store space at Redmond Town Center in Redmond, Wash., reports The Seattle Times. The store, which was closed in early 2019, will be repurposed as office space that is expected to house about 600 software engineers.

The move is part of Amazon’s strategy of growth in the Puget Sound area. Last year it announced that Redmond would be home base for its satellite business, Project Kuiper.

“In addition to Redmond’s strong existing talent pool and close access to our Seattle and Bellevue locations, these new facilities will also provide more flexible work options for employees, allowing us to continue our sustainable growth in the region for years to come,” said Amazon vice president of global real estate and facilities, John Schoettler, in a statement.