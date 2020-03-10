Amazon’s Cashierless Tech for Sale

Amazon’s (Seattle) cashierless technology, called “Just Walk Out,” is now reportedly for sale for other retailers. It has been implemented in its Amazon Go convenience stores, as well as the Amazon Go Grocery store.

“Just Walk Out” uses cameras, sensors and other digital techniques to allow customers to leave stores without the lengthy paying process, says Tech Crunch.

Amazon has not released what other retailers this technology has been made available to, nor the price of the technology.

Other companies have explored cashierless technology as well, including 7-Eleven (Dallas) and Sam’s Club (Bentonville, Ark.).